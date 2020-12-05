Obituary: Fred Otto 1942 - 2020

Fred Otto 1942-2020 Frederick (Fred) Otto 1942-2020





Fred was a Seattle area resident his entire life. He attended Seattle Preparatory HIgh School; and had a life-long career with the USPS.





Fred was very influential and philanthropic in Shoreline’s Youth Soccer Association. He was an active board member for many years and sponsored travel and equipment for many players, that otherwise would not have been able to know and love the sport.





In 1979 and for years thereafter he sponsored and was the team manager for the inaugural Seattle Select Team; The team went on to win three straight state championships (1979-1982).





One of the receivers of his donations recently said “His biggest soccer contribution was always buying us the best equipment. We always looked forward to the new season, he was a kind man and truly loved soccer, we were lucky to have him as part of our team.”





Soccer was Fred’s life until the day he died. He is survived by his wife Marita, sister Mary Ann Andresen (Mike), niece Michelle Andresen and many stepchildren, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a kind man, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. RIP Fred.











