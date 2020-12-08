Letter to the Editor: Thank you Briarcrest - and perhaps a sign next time?
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Thanks, Briarcrest Neighborhood for your caring, collecting and delivery to Tent City. We had a little difficulty in finding the drop-off and couldn't see a house address until a passer-by told us where to find you. Another driver was also having a hard time finding you.
If you do this again perhaps a "Tent City Donations" sign could be put in a visible place.
Again, THANK YOU
Dorothy and Bob Burns
Lake Forest Park
