Case updates December 6, 2020; State DOH dealing with backlog and unresolved duplicates

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is announcing 6,972 new cases of COVID-19 today in the state, a number that reflects both a backlog of COVID-19 positive lab test results received over the weekend and approximately 1,800 duplicates that have not yet been resolved.

Case updates December 5, 2020



United States

cases 14,636,914 - 174,387 cases since yesterday

deaths 281,253 - 1,118 deaths since yesterday

Washington state - see opening paragraph

cases 184,404 - 6,957 since last report

hospitalizations 11,696 - 152 since last report

deaths 2,941 - 16 since last report

- see opening paragraph King county

cases 49,739 - 2,121 since yesterday

hospitalizations 3,449 - 49 since yesterday

deaths 903 - 9 since yesterday

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)

cases 12,429 - 666 since yesterday

hospitalizations 815 - 19 since yesterday

deaths 211 - 2 since yesterday

- population 744,995 (2018) Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 1,272 - 71 since yesterday

hospitalizations 138 - 1 since yesterday

deaths 74 - 1 since yesterday

- population 56,752 (2018) Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 145 - 4 since yesterday

hospitalizations 8 - 0 since yesterday

deaths 2 - 0 since yesterday



- 13,569 (2018)

DOH has caught up with processing most of the backlog in positive COVID-19 test results created by temporary system slowdowns last week. Those slowdowns occurred as a result of upgrading servers. The high number of new cases reported today partially reflects the backlog created by these delays.DOH estimates there are up to 1,800 duplicate cases in today’s total case counts. These duplicates will be removed from the dataset in the future as we catch up on our deduplication process.