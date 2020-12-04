Jobs: Sr. Parks Maintenance Worker





Perform field inspection activities, contract and manage projects involving condition assessments and related maintenance along with capital improvement projects.









Job description and application To schedule and assign parks maintenance crews, equipment and materials for parks maintenance work projects; to coordinate, lead, oversee and participate in the more complex and difficult work of staff responsible for the City Urban Forestry program; to assume responsibility for various administrative tasks, including record keeping, purchasing and contracts; and to perform a variety of technical tasks relative to assigned areas of responsibility.













CLOSING DATE: 01/11/21 11:59 PMGENERAL SUMMARY:Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.First review of applications is scheduled for December 21st. Precedence will be given to candidates who apply by that date.Job offer to the most successful candidate is contingent upon verification of driving history and a successful passing of a criminal background check.DEFINITIONUnder the direction of the Parks Superintendent, oversees the City's urban forestry management program designed to optimize the health, beauty and safety of parkway trees for the public through proper planning, planting, maintenance and care.