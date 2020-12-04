Jobs: Lead designer
Friday, December 4, 2020
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is looking to hire a Lead Designer that will direct activities necessary for the successful delivery of AD-ready Preservation and Improvement projects.
The responsibilities of a Lead Designer have a high impact to fulfill WSDOT’s mission of providing and supporting safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve livable communities and economic vitality for the state of Washington.
Job description and application
