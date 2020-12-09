Jobs: City of Shoreline

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

City of Shoreline


Transportation Specialist

CLOSING DATE: 12/21/20 11:59 PM

GENERAL SUMMARY:

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

The City of Shoreline capital program supports transportation, surface water, facilities and parks projects. The 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Program is estimated at approximately $250 million, with a $156 million for transportation related projects. The City is aggressively proceeding with several large transportation projects utilizing federal funds. In order to deliver these projects, the Engineering Division is looking to add a motivated individual to the team to support the program with an emphasis on property acquisition and administering grant funds.

DEFINITION

Under general supervision, perform a wide variety of specialized and complex administrative duties in support of the Engineering and Transportation Divisions including research, data analysis and report/presentation preparation, technical financial and budget support, coordination with agency staff and consultants, support of property acquisition, grant reimbursement duties, document control and management, contract preparation support, stakeholder engagement assistance, general administrative support functions, and perform a variety of tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility.

