Jazz Vespers Sunday: The True Gift

Wednesday, December 9, 2020



This Sunday, December 13, 2020 the Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church will stream a special holiday edition of its Jazz Vespers series: “The True Gift.” May the beauty of the music guide you in reflecting upon the true meaning of this Christmas season.

Jean Chaumont will be joined by singer/saxophonist Thomas Harris in presenting many of your favorite carols. Join the live stream starting at 5:00pm on Facebook @JazzVespersLFP 



