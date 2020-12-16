Death notices June 1 to June 30, 2020
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
|Painting by Chrystine Westphal
Like a memorial service, they tell us things we may not have known about the person, and may leave us wishing we had known them better
Obituaries extracted from The Seattle Times and other sources
Norma (Trual) Miller 1927 - 2020 Member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Shoreline, Norma died May 27, 2020 of "complications of being 92 and living with Alzheimer's." She lived in north Seattle for 55 years before going into a care facility in Lynnwood. She volunteered with the Girl Scouts for over 30 years.
Timothy D. Yerger Age 82 A fine Christian fellow, loving husband and devoted father, Timothy passed away Saturday May 23, 2020 at his home in Lake Forest Park.
Shirley (Richards) Wennerlind Age 92 Lake Forest Park resident died June 3, 2020. She was married 56 years and a devoted mom to nine children. An active member of Evergreen Baptist Church. She still found time to travel the world.
Harry E. Obedin USCG CDR, Ret. 1938 - 2020 Shoreline resident since 1973, he died June 11, 2020. A man of many talents and accomplishments, he graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy then earned a degree in Public Administration from American University. In the Coast Guard, he served on icebreakers and was head of Boating Safety. He invented tracer bullet systems used by the military in Vietnam which reduced collateral damage and a system used to land rescue helicopters on ships in stormy seas. He was awarded the Coast Guard Medal for leading the effort to extinguish a fire on a ship full of explosive fertilizer in the Fort Lauderdale harbor. He was an active member of Temple de Hirsch Sinai and the International District Rotary Club, then the University District Rotary Club.
Robert James Hoffman 1952 - 2020 Died of kidney failure June 15, 2020. With a Shoreline CC Oceanography degree, he was a scuba diver for the Seattle Aquarium and deckhand for Island Tug and Barge. He enjoyed scuba diving, boating, crabbing and rock-hounding.
Alfred Schmidt 1954 - 2020 Died at his Shoreline home June 6, 2020. "Al truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures like vacationing with his family, catching up with his friends at The Caroline, and watching sports any chance he could" especially the Huskies.
