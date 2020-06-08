Yard signs congratulate Shorewood graduates

Monday, June 8, 2020

Photo courtesy Shorewood Boosters

You may have seen a sign like this in your neighbor's yard. Many high schools are using yard signs to help call attention to 2020 graduates who will not have graduation ceremonies, parent sponsored all night parties, or other types of public recognition.

Photo courtesy Shorewood Boosters

Every Shorewood graduate got a sign. 216 signs were ordered by families, 90 were donated by SW families, and 33 were donated by SW Boosters.

So cheers and congratulations to all those students who achieved a significant milestone in their lives!




