Shoreline Community College will hold Virtual Neighborhood Community Meeting Thursday
Monday, June 8, 2020
|From June 2019. Thursday's meeting will be virtual
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Find out what the college has been doing this year and what their plans are for the next academic year.
If you prefer to use your phone:
Call/Dial/Key-in to one of the following numbers. Start with the first number. If you receive a busy signal or an “all circuits are busy” message, try the next number on the list.
(253) 215-8782
(346) 248-7799
(312) 626-6799
(646) 558-8656
Webinar (“Meeting”) ID: 963 5421 2143
