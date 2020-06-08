Shoreline Community College will hold Virtual Neighborhood Community Meeting Thursday

Monday, June 8, 2020

From June 2019. Thursday's meeting will be virtual
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


You are invited to join Shoreline Community College President Cheryl Roberts and members of the College’s Executive Team for a Virtual Neighborhood Community Meeting on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 6:30 – 7:30pm.

Find out what the college has been doing this year and what their plans are for the next academic year.

Connect to the June 11, 2020 meeting via link: https://zoom.us/j/96354212143

If you prefer to use your phone:
Call/Dial/Key-in to one of the following numbers. Start with the first number. If you receive a busy signal or an “all circuits are busy” message, try the next number on the list.

(253) 215-8782
(346) 248-7799
(312) 626-6799
(646) 558-8656

Webinar (“Meeting”) ID: 963 5421 2143



We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

