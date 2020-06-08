Social distancing at the Shoreline Farmers' Market Saturday
Monday, June 8, 2020
|Booths were spaced apart
Photos by Steven H. Robinson
|Entrance line
Shoppers waited briefly to enter the market as organizers controlled the number of people on site to avoid crowding. All the vendors wore masks. Shoppers were encouraged to bring their reusable bags.
|Yakima Valley Fruit
The vendors had small lines to control the number of people at each booth. The booths themselves were fewer in number and placed six feet apart.
|Organic produce from Alvarez Family Farms
Even so, everything was there - fruits, vegetables, baked goods, honey, flowers...
|Resist the urge to touch the produce
Signs asked shoppers to "resist the urge to touch the produce."
|Tall Grass baked good
It was also their first time in a new location by the Bank of America on the upper level of Shoreline Place on Westminster Way. The new site is literally in view of the old site across the parking lot.
They'll be back in place next Saturday, from 10am to 3pm.
0 comments:
Post a Comment