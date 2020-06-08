Social distancing at the Shoreline Farmers' Market Saturday

Booths were spaced apart









Photos by Steven H. Robinson









Entrance line



Shoppers waited briefly to enter the market as organizers controlled the number of people on site to avoid crowding. All the vendors wore masks. Shoppers were encouraged to bring their reusable bags.





Yakima Valley Fruit





The vendors had small lines to control the number of people at each booth. The booths themselves were fewer in number and placed six feet apart.





Organic produce from Alvarez Family Farms



Even so, everything was there - fruits, vegetables, baked goods, honey, flowers...

Resist the urge to touch the produce

Signs asked shoppers to "resist the urge to touch the produce."

Tall Grass baked good

It was also their first time in a new location by the Bank of America on the upper level of Shoreline Place on Westminster Way. The new site is literally in view of the old site across the parking lot.



They'll be back in place next Saturday, from 10am to 3pm.







With excellent planning and guidelines from the state, the Shoreline Farmers Market first market of the year on Saturday was successful for shoppers and vendors.