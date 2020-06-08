Veterans observe anniversary of D-Day at Shoreline Veterans' Recognition Plaza

Photo by Steven H. Robinson









Local veterans gathered at the Shoreline Veterans' Recognition Plaza by City Hall on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11am to observe the 76th anniversary of D-Day.On June 6, 1944 Allied Forces landed on the beaches of Normandy, France and began the liberation of German-occupied France.The Shoreline Veterans Association (SVA) placed their Service Flags in "recognition and remembrance of the teenage and young warriors of 1944 that help start the liberation of Western Europe and the Victory over Nazi Germany in WWII."