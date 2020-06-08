Veterans observe anniversary of D-Day at Shoreline Veterans' Recognition Plaza
Monday, June 8, 2020
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
On June 6, 1944 Allied Forces landed on the beaches of Normandy, France and began the liberation of German-occupied France.
The Shoreline Veterans Association (SVA) placed their Service Flags in "recognition and remembrance of the teenage and young warriors of 1944 that help start the liberation of Western Europe and the Victory over Nazi Germany in WWII."
