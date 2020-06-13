Take a virtual trip to Brazil with Jazz Vespers Sunday

Saturday, June 13, 2020



Are you ready for a (virtual) trip to Brazil? 

Sunday, June 14, 5 - 6pm, the Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church’s Jazz Vespers takes a virtual adventure to Brazil through its exotic and multilayered music.

With a theme of Joy Within, this performance will feature the following musicians:
  • Adriana Giordano, vocals, triangle and shakers
  • Roberta Valente, pandeiro (a hand drum that some call the unofficial national instrument of Brazil) and cavaquinho (a small Portuguese stringed instrument)
  • Alexandre Ribeiro, clarinet
  • Jean Chaumont, guitars

The evening’s program will provide some peaceful time to feed your soul, enjoy world class jazz, and reflect on current events with Ross McKeekin. 






