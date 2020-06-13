Take a virtual trip to Brazil with Jazz Vespers Sunday
Sunday, June 14, 5 - 6pm, the Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church’s Jazz Vespers takes a virtual adventure to Brazil through its exotic and multilayered music.
With a theme of Joy Within, this performance will feature the following musicians:
- Adriana Giordano, vocals, triangle and shakers
- Roberta Valente, pandeiro (a hand drum that some call the unofficial national instrument of Brazil) and cavaquinho (a small Portuguese stringed instrument)
- Alexandre Ribeiro, clarinet
- Jean Chaumont, guitars
The evening’s program will provide some peaceful time to feed your soul, enjoy world class jazz, and reflect on current events with Ross McKeekin.
