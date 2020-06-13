Kruckeberg Botanic Garden has reopened to the public
Saturday, June 13, 2020
|Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
A huge thank you to our community for your continued support of the Kruckeberg Botanic garden and MsK Nursery! Your support through memberships, donations, and online store sales has buoyed us through this public health crisis and Garden closure.
Over the last two months, we have been working hard to stay connected with our communities.
Check out our online learning resources for youth and adults on our website. Also, keep up to date with Garden news and events by joining our monthly eNewsletter and our new Youth Programming eNewsletter!
We are incredibly excited to announce Kruckeberg Botanic Garden and MsK Nursery are once again open to the public under new hours!
Please note: Garden and Nursery guests are asked to wear masks in the nursery and upper garden as well as observe other posted COVID-19 safety protocols.
- June: Tuesdays-Sundays 10am to 5pm
- July and August: Saturdays-Sundays 10am to 5pm (due to summer camp activities)
- September and beyond: TBD
