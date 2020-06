Kruckeberg Botanic Garden has reopened to the public

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

















We are incredibly excited to announce Kruckeberg Botanic Garden and MsK Nursery are once again open to the public under new hours!



June: Tuesdays-Sundays 10am to 5pm

July and August: Saturdays-Sundays 10am to 5pm (due to summer camp activities)

September and beyond: TBD Outdoor workshops and classes will resume in July, please see our



Please note: Garden and Nursery guests are asked to wear masks in the nursery and upper garden as well as observe other posted COVID-19 safety protocols. Check out our online learning resources for youth and adults on our website. Also, keep up to date with Garden news and events by joining our monthly eNewsletter and our new Youth Programming eNewsletter













A huge thank you to our community for your continued support of the Kruckeberg Botanic garden and MsK Nursery! Your support through memberships donations , and online store sales has buoyed us through this public health crisis and Garden closure.Over the last two months, we have been working hard to stay connected with our communities.