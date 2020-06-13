Shoreline goes to the movies

Ken Winnick, consultant









Assisting in the presentation was Tony Doupé, Program Lead, Film and Theater Arts, Shoreline Community College and professional actor. Also contributing to the discussion was Dan Gildark, the producer on The Paper Tigers.





On the set of Paper Tigers



Recently, the old police station on 185th was used by a film crew for eight months, where they were able to do their post-filming production as well as the filming of the short film "Paper Tiger."



The City of Shoreline has joined forces with the Shoreline Arts Council and Shoreline Community College to develop and enhance the film industry in our city including career opportunities for students, revenue for the city and continuing the promotion of the arts.



Production trucks at Fircrest 2018

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





And now: it’s your turn to go to the movies with Shoreline’s Summer Drive-In Series







Enjoy safe social distancing this summer with a mixture of film series, from local short film talent, to old classics. All in the safety of your car.



The first night will consist of screening Washington made short films between 3-10 minutes in length. Revisit these crowd favorites and award winners from previous Shoreline Short Short Film Festival seasons. $25 per car.



The Shoreline Film Office is an umbrella organization coordinating the filmmaking activities of the City of Shoreline, the Shoreline Community College, and the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Arts Council. These three groups work together to nurture and expand this exciting industry right here in Shoreline, and beyond.







It seems the three most important features needed for a community to develop its film industry are location, location and location. According to cultural entrepreneur Ken Winnick, Shoreline has many of these very desirable film settings.Mr. Winnick is currently a consultant to the City of Shoreline, helping bring all aspects of the film industry to northern King County, a.k.a. “The Burbank of Seattle.”As guest speaker at this week’s virtual Chamber of Commerce luncheon, he spoke glowingly of the great outdoor settings in our community and also the availability of significant structural settings: think Fircrest (medical), Community College (education), warehouses, parking lots and open fields.