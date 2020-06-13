Pop up drive-in movies in Shoreline begin June 20
Saturday, June 13, 2020
Pop-Up Drive-In Series - Local Short Films Night
Saturday, June 20
Cars Park 8pm-9pm - Shorts Start 9:15pm
175th and Fremont Ave N
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is excited to announce that the Pop-Up Drive-In Series has been greenlit and is cleared for Saturday, June 20th at Shorewood High School, bringing back a beloved tradition from our past.
Enjoy safe social distancing this summer with our mixture of film series, from local short film talent, to old classics. All in the safety of your car.
The first night will consist of screening Washington made short films between 3-10 minutes in length. Revisit these crowd favorites and award winners from previous Shoreline Short Short Film Festival seasons, including a new short film titled The Claw produced by Sam Kelly, Jr. and Tony Fulgham from All is Well Studios and directed by Lael Rogers.
Movies will be projected onto a large screen, and an FM radio station will be created so that film-goers can tune in on their car radios.
The series will run from late June to early August. To ensure the community's safety, the evening is designed to comply with current state health guidelines.
The first night will consist of screening Washington made short films between 3-10 minutes in length. Revisit these crowd favorites and award winners from previous Shoreline Short Short Film Festival seasons, including a new short film titled The Claw produced by Sam Kelly, Jr. and Tony Fulgham from All is Well Studios and directed by Lael Rogers.
Tickets available now! $25 per car.
Movies will be projected onto a large screen, and an FM radio station will be created so that film-goers can tune in on their car radios.
The series will run from late June to early August. To ensure the community's safety, the evening is designed to comply with current state health guidelines.
Drive in through the contactless entry system - before you arrive, grab take-out from local restaurants (Shoreline Area News list here) and settle in for a relaxing night watching film history masterpieces, or a mix of our most loved short films by our very own local talent.
And you can vote for your favorite filmmaker to win the People’s Choice Award!
All films are unrated and a select few contain adult/mature content (nudity and strong language).
And you can vote for your favorite filmmaker to win the People’s Choice Award!
All films are unrated and a select few contain adult/mature content (nudity and strong language).
Film Lineup - Films Start at 9:15pm
Mark your calendars for the other three Pop-Up Drive-In movie nights!
- Wilson’s New Laugh by Ty Minton Small
- Tall Tall Trees - SeagullXEagle by Mike and Julia McCoy
- Open Exhibition by Yan Zeng, Long Tran, Bobby McCallen, Toran Whitaker, Collin Anthony Hanks, and Tommy Tang
- Infinity Hotel by Neely Goniodsky
- Bottled Emotions by Zach Boone, PJ Hase, Bailey Wall, and Aidan Jereczek
- Fat Boy by Bruce H. Bosley and Cody Jordan
- When the Leaves Fall by Tommy Tang
- A Dreamer’s Melody by Kendra Ann Sherrill
- (in here) I Am God by Nima Forghani, Joseph Seuferling, and Byron Miller
- Jimmy the Limo Driver by Brendan Hickey
- Densha by Jack Collier
- Funny and Fearless: Amin Lakhani by Deborah Tahara
- The Claw by Sam Kelly, Jr, Tony Fulgham, and Lael Rogers
- Lemolo - South of Sound by Chris Cunningham and Meagan Grandall
Mark your calendars for the other three Pop-Up Drive-In movie nights!
- July 11 (classic feature film),
- July 25 (classic feature film), and
- August 8 (local short films).
This event is presented with support from Jack Malek of Windermere, Shoreline Film Office, Port of Seattle, City of Shoreline, Shoreline Public Schools, and individual donations from people like you.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
0 comments:
Post a Comment