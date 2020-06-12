Tacoma woman arrested for allegedly setting five police vehicles on fire during Seattle protest

A 25-year-old Tacoma, Washington, resident was arrested this morning on five federal counts of arson for burning five Seattle P0lice vehicles parked in the area of Sixth and Pine in downtown Seattle on Saturday, May 30, 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran.





MARGARET AISLINN CHANNON was taken into custody without incident at her Tacoma residence today.









“This defendant was captured by multiple cameras using an accelerant, lit like a blowtorch, to start fires in five vehicles -- putting the public at risk and creating the very real possibility of a structure fire amidst the throng of people protesting downtown,” said U.S. Attorney Moran. “I commend the painstaking work of law enforcement using a variety of images to identify the defendant and locate her so she can be held accountable.”

According to the criminal complaint, investigators from the FBI, ATF, and Seattle Police Department reviewed various videos taken of the Saturday arsons, as well as videos taken at a protest Friday evening. CHANNON appears in videos from both days, and tattoos that she has on her hands and arms are clearly visible. She will appear on the criminal complaint in U.S. District Court in Seattle at 1:00pm June 12, 2020.




