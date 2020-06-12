Summer meals for ages 1 to 18 at Shoreline Library

Free Summer Meals

Mondays-Fridays, June 22 – August 28, 1-2pm﻿﻿ at the Shoreline library.

Ages 1 to 18.

Nourish your body and brain while you read this summer. Grab a FREE lunch and be a Summer Reader!

This summer, HIP staff will distribute grab-and-go lunches from the lower West Parking Lot of the Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline 98155. 

Parents and caregivers can pick up lunch for their child; child(ren) do not need to be present. 

Meals will be provided for caregivers, too. Breakfast bags for the week will be available on Mondays, and weekend bags will be available on Fridays.

In partnership with Hunger Intervention Program.



