Orange flowers perform in the garden

Friday, June 12, 2020

Photo by Mike Remarcke


I was flipping channels, as usual, and watched part of an interview with an apparently famous English landscape designer.

The interviewer said something about the flowers not lasting.

The designer said that flowers are a performance. They come on stage, dazzle you with their talent, and go offstage to be replaced by the next show - the seeds.

He said there is always theatre in the garden - a different show for every day of the year.

I think this performance should have an encore - but I guess it will, next year.

--Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 4:09 AM
