Night work planned for east side freeway exits at SR 104

Friday, June 12, 2020

As early as Monday, June 15, 2020 Sound Transit’s contractor will continue night work on the off-ramp to westbound SR 104 and the off-ramp to SR 104 eastbound. 

Both the off ramps will be closed nights while this work is being done. 

Detours will be provided (see map). The contractor has obtained a Temporary Noise Variance to complete this work. 

This work is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.

This is preparatory work for a temporary signal at SR104 and work for columns approximately from exit 177 to Mountlake Terrace. 

Work will potentially include mobilization / demobilization, electrical work, striping earthwork, drilling, concrete forming and trucking and related activities.




Posted by DKH at 3:16 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  