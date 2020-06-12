Night work planned for east side freeway exits at SR 104
Friday, June 12, 2020
As early as Monday, June 15, 2020 Sound Transit’s contractor will continue night work on the off-ramp to westbound SR 104 and the off-ramp to SR 104 eastbound.
Both the off ramps will be closed nights while this work is being done.
Detours will be provided (see map). The contractor has obtained a Temporary Noise Variance to complete this work.
This work is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.
This is preparatory work for a temporary signal at SR104 and work for columns approximately from exit 177 to Mountlake Terrace.
Work will potentially include mobilization / demobilization, electrical work, striping earthwork, drilling, concrete forming and trucking and related activities.
