Night work planned for east side freeway exits at SR 104

As early as Monday, June 15, 2020 Sound Transit’s contractor will continue night work on the off-ramp to westbound SR 104 and the off-ramp to SR 104 eastbound.





Both the off ramps will be closed nights while this work is being done.





Detours will be provided (see map). The contractor has obtained a Temporary Noise Variance to complete this work.





This work is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.



This is preparatory work for a temporary signal at SR104 and work for columns approximately from exit 177 to Mountlake Terrace.





Work will potentially include mobilization / demobilization, electrical work, striping earthwork, drilling, concrete forming and trucking and related activities.















