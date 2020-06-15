T-Mobile and some Verizon 911 service is down nationally and locally

T-Mobile 911 service has apparently been down for hours in other parts of the country. Local notices started being published around 3:30pm.

If you live in Shoreline or Kenmore call 206-296-3311. This goes to the dispatch center used by multiple jurisdictions.

If you live in Lake Forest Park call 425-486-1254. LFP and Shoreline use different dispatch services even though both are in King county.

Teams continue to work as quickly as possible to fix the voice and messaging problems some are seeing. Data services are now available and some calls are completing. Alternate services like WhatsApp, Signal, iMessage, Facetime etc. are available.

Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly.

Some Verizon customers are also affected. Some networks such as Ting, contract with T-Mobile and may also be down.You may not be able to reach emergency services by calling 9-1-1Do NOT test the system - you'll just jam the lines.According to statements from T-Mobile's CEO: