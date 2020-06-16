Back online: T-Mobile voice and text restored after 11 hours

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert explained that "This is an IP traffic related issue that has created significant capacity issues in the network core throughout the day. Data services have been working throughout the day and customers have been using services like FaceTime, iMessage, Google Meet, Google Duo, Zoom, Skype and others to connect.

"I can assure you that we have hundreds of our engineers and vendor partner staff working to resolve this issue and our team will be working through the night as needed to get the network fully operational."













Starting just after 9am PST and continuing throughout the day, T-Mobile experienced a voice and text issue that intermittently impacted customers in markets across the U.S.Fire and police were concerned because residents were unable to call 911. The county issued a list of the regular phone number to call to access the dispatch center for each city.At 10pm PST T-Mobile announced that all services were restored. "We again apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience."