Shoreline Veterans Association held ceremony for Flag Day and Army birthday
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Photos by Steven H. Robinson
The brief but respectful ceremony also recognized two local area veterans who have recently passed.
- 1LT Dwight Stevens, U.S. Army Air Corps, WWII B-17 Pilot
- SSGT Tom Hamilton, U.S. Air Force, Korea and Vietnam era
Wreaths were laid over their named bricks at the plaza.
A volley of three shots was fired.
The bugler played Taps.
The ceremony included presentation of the flags for each branch of service, singing of patriotic songs and playing recorded patriotic music. The first section of the History of the U.S. Flag was read, followed by a portion of the History of the U.S. Flag Day and flag history, care and etiquette.
