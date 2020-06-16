Shoreline Veterans Association held ceremony for Flag Day and Army birthday

Tuesday, June 16, 2020



Photos by Steven H. Robinson

The Shoreline Veterans Association ( SVA) held a private Commemoration of National U. S. Flag Day, and the U. S. Army's 246th Birthday at the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza at Shoreline City Hall at 9am on Sunday, June 14, 2020.


 
The brief but respectful ceremony also recognized two local area veterans who have recently passed. 
  • 1LT Dwight Stevens, U.S. Army Air Corps, WWII B-17 Pilot
  • SSGT Tom Hamilton, U.S. Air Force, Korea and Vietnam era 


Wreaths were laid over their named bricks at the plaza. 


A volley of three shots was fired.


The bugler played Taps.



The ceremony included presentation of the flags for each branch of service, singing of patriotic songs and playing recorded patriotic music. The first section of the History of  the U.S. Flag was read, followed by a portion of the History of  the U.S. Flag  Day and flag history, care and etiquette.




Posted by DKH at 3:59 AM
