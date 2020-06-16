Sno-King School Retirees award renewable scholarship to Shorecrest student





At Shorecrest, Piper has been in many clubs, student government and athletics. She has participated in volleyball, basketball, lacrosse and track-and-field, while being a member of Environmental and Interact Club.





Outside of school, her volunteer work has mainly been through the Campfire Organization. Piper has run a babysitting business for years, and for the past year she has worked at a daycare where she gets firsthand experience working with children.









These scholarships are for seniors who are planning to be an educator upon their college graduation.WWU will be the future school for. Piper’s goal is a degree in Early Childhood Education with a career goal of being an elementary teacher.