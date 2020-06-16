Sno-King School Retirees award renewable scholarship to Shorecrest student

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Piper Rosman awarded scholarship from
Sno-King School Retirees

This year one of the four $2,000 renewable scholarships awarded by Sno-King School Retirees was received by a Shoreline School District senior. 

These scholarships are for seniors who are planning to be an educator upon their college graduation.

WWU will be the future school for Piper Rosman from Shorecrest HS. Piper’s goal is a degree in Early Childhood Education with a career goal of being an elementary teacher. 

At Shorecrest, Piper has been in many clubs, student government and athletics. She has participated in volleyball, basketball, lacrosse and track-and-field, while being a member of Environmental and Interact Club.

Outside of school, her volunteer work has mainly been through the Campfire Organization. Piper has run a babysitting business for years, and for the past year she has worked at a daycare where she gets firsthand experience working with children.


 

Posted by DKH at 3:37 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  