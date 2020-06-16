Almost COVID - Experimental theatre production class at Shoreline Community College





The Experimental Theatre Production is a class (Drama 234) at Shoreline Community College.





In this class, participants will be creating a fictional documentary based off their experiences (real or imagined) occurring during the time of the Covid pandemic.





This would not just be limited to experiences dealing with a pandemic itself, but could include any of the historical events taking place, such as the demonstrations for Black Lives Matter, police reform, etc.





The material used would be originally written monologues and/or scenes, that would be developed, and then rehearsed and performed by student actors.





These pieces would be filmed and edited into a documentary style production. So the class would be made up of actors, writers, and those who want to work on the technical end of the production. Instructor Bryar Golden will be directing and producing the production.





Register for Shoreline Community College's Experimental Theatre Production class but first obtain permission of the instructor, Bryar Golden egolden@shoreline.edu





Admission by permission of instructor:

Filmed auditions files and writing submissions should be sent to Bryar Golden: egolden@shoreline.edu

Assistant Director: Position for assistant director available.

Tech/editing positions: Also available.

Actors: To audition you will need to send a self-taped, 1-2 minute, monologue.

Writers: Drafts of original monologues and scenes can be sent to Bryar Golden egolden@shoreline.edu.

Deadline August 1.