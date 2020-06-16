CORRECTION: SR 522 BRT program is Thursday
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
CORRECTION: The original headline said Tuesday. The program is on Thursday.
Original story:
The Bothell Library is hosting an online program with Sound Transit about Sound Transit's plans and upcoming work on State Route 522 in Bothell, Kenmore and Lake Forest Park.
"The 411 on 522", next Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 3pm, will discuss planning and changes to lanes on SR 522 / Bothell Way.
Anyone can ask questions ahead of time even if they don't want to join the program live.
Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes will ultimately be eight miles long and include 13 stations.
What will this mean for residents, businesses and commuters along SR 522? Join Paul Cornish, Sound Transit's Director of Bus Rapid Transit in an online webinar to learn more.
Your questions are welcome in advance, so please share them even if you can't attend the webinar. Post questions at IdeaBoardz or directly to the speaker at paul.cornish@soundtransit.org
You may join the meeting starting at 2:50pm. The link is HERE This is a 'listen only' presentation.
Event number (access code): 133 035 9615
Event password: this event does not require a password.
If you need help, detailed instructions are HERE
