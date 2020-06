CORRECTION: SR 522 BRT program is Thursday

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes will ultimately be eight miles long and include 13 stations.

What will this mean for residents, businesses and commuters along SR 522? Join Paul Cornish, Sound Transit's Director of Bus Rapid Transit in an online webinar to learn more.Your questions are welcome in advance, so please share them even if you can't attend the webinar. Post questions at IdeaBoardz or directly to the speaker at paul.cornish@soundtransit.org

You may join the meeting starting at 2:50pm. The link is HERE This is a 'listen only' presentation.Event number (access code): 133 035 9615Event password: this event does not require a password.