Juneteenth: Ijeoma Oluo in conversation with Ahamefule Oluo
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Register online to join Ijeoma Oluo in conversation with Ahamefule Oluo for a live webcast in celebration of Juneteenth,
Presented by The King County Library System. This event is made possible with support from the King County Library System Foundation.
Ijeoma Oluo is a Seattle-based Writer, Speaker and Internet Yeller. Her work on social issues such as race and gender has been published in The Guardian, The Stranger, Washington Post, ELLE magazine, NBC News and more. Her NYT bestselling first book, So You Want to Talk About Race, was released January 2018 with Seal Press.
Ahamefule J. Oluo is a Seattle-based multi-instrumentalist, composer, writer, and stand-up comedian. He is a founding member and trumpet player in the award-winning jazz-punk quartet Industrial Revelation, was a semi-finalist in NBC’s Stand Up for Diversity comedy competition, and co-produced comedian (and writing partner) Hari Kondabolu’s albums Waiting for 2042 and Mainstream American Comic, for Kill Rock Stars.
Oluo has appeared on This American Life and is a recipient of the prestigious Creative Capital Award as well as the Artist Trust Arts Innovators Award.
