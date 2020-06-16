Juneteenth: Ijeoma Oluo in conversation with Ahamefule Oluo





Ahamefule J. Oluo is a Seattle-based multi-instrumentalist, composer, writer, and stand-up comedian. He is a founding member and trumpet player in the award-winning jazz-punk quartet Industrial Revelation, was a semi-finalist in NBC’s Stand Up for Diversity comedy competition, and co-produced comedian (and writing partner) Hari Kondabolu’s albums Waiting for 2042 and Mainstream American Comic, for Kill Rock Stars.





Oluo has appeared on This American Life and is a recipient of the prestigious Creative Capital Award as well as the Artist Trust Arts Innovators Award.











