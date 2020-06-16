Local students graduate from Whitman College

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Memorial Hall
Photo courtesy Whitman College


WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The following students received their Bachelor of Arts degrees from Whitman College on May 24, 2020. Graduates were honored in a virtual commencement ceremony this year.

Shoreline
  • Declan Andrews, Shorewood High School, Physics/Pre-Engineering
  • Yann Dardonville, The Bush School, Hispanic Studies, Politics, summa cum laude
  • Lily Gustafson, Shorewood High School, Economics, summa cum laude
  • Ellery Nelson, Shorewood High School, Psychology, cum laude
Lake Forest Park
  • Miranda LaFond, Shorecrest High School, History, Theatre, summa cum laude
North Seattle
  • Erin Cunningham, Nathan Hale High School, Music (Performance), Politics, cum laude
  • Anne Kopta, Ingraham High School, Psychology

Founded in 1882, Whitman College is a highly selective private, independent, co-educational, non-sectarian residential liberal arts and sciences undergraduate college located in Walla Walla, Washington.

The college is home to approximately 1,500 undergraduate students exploring 45 departmental majors that lead to a Bachelor of Arts degree.



