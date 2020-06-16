King County applies for Phase 2 of Safe Start recovery plan

Dow Constantine

King County Executive



“After two weeks in what has been called Phase 1.5, our case counts, health care system capacity and other metrics are holding steady, and we are ready to move to Phase 2,” said Executive Constantine.

“But make no mistake – successful economic recovery will depend on everyone in King County carefully following the recommendations of our Public Health experts, including wearing face coverings and avoiding unnecessary contacts, so together we can keep re-opening our community while holding the line on the pandemic.”

Under Phase 2, businesses can operate at twice the indoor capacity permitted in the modified Phase 1, provided they meet all re-opening requirements set out by the state's guidance. Businesses with questions about their operation can also call the Public Health Business Compliance Line at 206-296-1608.







King County Executive Dow Constantine and King County Council Chair Claudia Balducci submitted an application to the state Department of Health to move King County to Phase 2 of the Safe Start recovery plan following approval of the plan by the King County Board of Health.