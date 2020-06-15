Argument at 7-11 Friday leads to victim being shot

Monday, June 15, 2020

Sgt. Ryan Abbott of the King County Sheriff's Office has verified that a man was shot in the legs after an argument in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on 15th NE in Shoreline.

The call came in at 11:42pm on Friday, June 12, 2020.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery. KCSO Major Crimes has identified a suspect already, but the case remains open/active.




