Teenage autistic girl missing from Lake Forest Park

Monday, June 15, 2020

Ava is missing from LFP

Lake Forest Park Police report that about at 4:15pm on Monday, a female juvenile left her home in the Hillside area (17200 30th Ave NE) of Lake Forest Park.

Her name is Ava Henderson and she is 16yrs old. She is 5-06, 120lbs, with long black curly hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray lightweight sweatshirt with an elephant on the front and jean shorts.

Ana is a high-functioning autistic, identified with no sense of direction. If you see her, contact 911.

911 is not necessarily functioning now for T-Mobile and some Verizon customers. Use a landline, text to 9-1-1 or call the dispatch centers:

Shoreline or Kenmore call 206-296-3311

Lake Forest Park call 425-486-1254



