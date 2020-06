Teenage autistic girl missing from Lake Forest Park

Ava is missing from LFP





Lake Forest Park Police report that about at 4:15pm on Monday, a female juvenile left her home in the Hillside area ( 17200 30th Ave NE ) of Lake Forest Park.Her name is Ava Henderson and she is 16yrs old. She is 5-06, 120lbs, with long black curly hair, and brown eyes.She was last seen wearing a gray lightweight sweatshirt with an elephant on the front and jean shorts.Ana is a high-functioning autistic, identified with no sense of direction. If you see her, contact 911.911 is not necessarily functioning now for T-Mobile and some Verizon customers. Use a landline, text to 9-1-1 or call the dispatch centers:Shoreline or Kenmore call 206-296-3311Lake Forest Park call 425-486-1254