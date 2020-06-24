24 Hour Fitness to permanently close 130 gyms, including Shoreline

Monday, June 15, 2020

Terrace Station was under construction when this photo was taken
Photo courtesy Sierra Construction


According to a story in Business Insider, 24 Hour Fitness, hard hit by the pandemic shut down, is permanently closing 130 gyms across the country, including Shoreline.

The gym at 20202 Ballinger Way NE, Space A-10, Seattle, WA 98155 is currently located in Ballinger Village. 

They had leased space in the Terrace Station building which is under construction in Mountlake Terrace, next to where the Sound Transit Lynnwood Link stop will be. They were going to expand their facility to include a swimming pool. (see previous article)

 

