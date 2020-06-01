Shoreline Planning Commission public hearing on floodplain management
Monday, June 1, 2020
|Shoreline Planning Commission
PUBLIC NOTICE: Pursuant to Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-28, in an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Planning Commission's Meeting scheduled on June 4 will take place online and the public will not be allowed to attend in-person.
A live feed of the online meeting will be streaming on the City’s website, and the Commission is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony.
- Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
- Call into the Live Meeting: (888) 475-4499 (Webinar ID: 990 0354 1655)
- Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Comment at the Meeting via Calling-In
- Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment
Agenda Highlights
- Public Hearing - Amendments to Floodplain Management
- Study Item - Community Renewal Area (CRA) Sign Code Update
- Draft Minutes from Thursday, May 7, 2020
Link to Full Meeting Packet
Comment on Agenda Items
