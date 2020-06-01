Shoreline Planning Commission public hearing on floodplain management

Monday, June 1, 2020

Shoreline Planning Commission

Shoreline Planning Commission - Public Hearing Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 7pm on Zoom

PUBLIC NOTICE: Pursuant to Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-28, in an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Planning Commission's Meeting scheduled on June 4 will take place online and the public will not be allowed to attend in-person.

A live feed of the online meeting will be streaming on the City’s website, and the Commission is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony.


Agenda Highlights

Link to Full Meeting Packet

Comment on Agenda Items




