Pickathon 2020 postponed, but Pickathon’s A Concert A Day Initiative becomes MusiCares’ largest continuous fundraiser

Following Oregon’s proposal to cancel large gatherings through September, Pickathon 2020 has been postponed to 2021.





Donations go to MusiCares and Spotify will match your donation dollar for dollar! #AConcertADay





With the support of partners like the Recording Academy, Amazon Music, Spotify, BandsinTown, and YouTube, A Concert A Day has become one of the largest continuous benefits for MusiCares, bringing in tens of thousands of dollars and featuring artists like Drive By Truckers, Margo Price, Jeff Tweedy, Mac DeMarco, Tyler Childers, Charles Bradley, Tank and the Bangas, and more.



Our cultural and artistic communities are suffering right now, and the goal of Pickathon’s initiative is to help support the artists that were depending on Pickathon and other festivals in 2020.



Pickathon

While this is sad news for everyone, Pickathon had already pivoted to the creation of a massive ongoing fundraising campaign: Pickathon Presents A Concert A Day.Since early April, Pickathon has released a concert a day from their vault of content as a benefit for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund for artists.