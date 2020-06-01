Section of NE 185th at the freeway will be reduced to one lane for Phase 2 of Lynnwood Link construction

On Thursday, June 4th, Sound Transit will close NE 185th St from 5th Ave to 8th Ave NE at the freeway overpass. The street will be closed entirely from 10pm Thursday to Friday morning, June 5th, 5:30am.





Contractors will be installing traffic control changes for a long-term lane reduction on NE 185th St and closure of 5th Ave NE south to NE 183rd Court.





Work includes striping lanes and setting up barriers.



Friday morning, June 5th, traffic on NE 185th St will be reduced to one narrow, single lane with temporary signals for alternating one-way traffic.





This is a long-term change and the beginning of Phase 2 of Lynnwood Link construction.



5th Ave NE will be fully closed between NE 183rd and NE 185th St and open to local access only north of NE 180th St.





As part of the Lynnwood Light Rail project, crews will cut and cover to construct the south side of the light rail tunnel under 185th St and realign 5th Ave NE to the south.



The work for Phase 2 of this construction will take approximately one year. Full construction will take an additional year.





Work hours are from 7am to 5pm, with occasional night work. As always, work is weather dependent.















