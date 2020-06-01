KCLS offers personalized financial assistance service

The King County Library System (KCLS) launched a new reference service to help patrons find financial resources in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.





The Financial Assistance Navigation Service is available in a variety of languages, and helps point King County residents to the financial assistance programs they need, such as business loans, unemployment claims and rent assistance.









“It can be overwhelming to navigate through all the complex government resources and application processes,” said KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum. “KCLS staff can help make sense of the information, and connect residents to the assistance they need.”



Founded in 1942, the King County Library System (KCLS) is one of the busiest public library systems in the country. Serving the communities of King County (outside the City of Seattle), KCLS currently has 50 libraries and more than 700,000 cardholders. Those without computer or Internet access may call for assistance instead of completing the request online at 800-462-9600.





In 2019, residents checked out more than 5.6 million digital eBooks and audiobooks through Rakuten OverDrive, making KCLS the No. 3 digital circulating library in the world. In 2011, KCLS was named Library of the Year by Gale/Library Journal.











