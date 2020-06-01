Camp Shoreline 2020 Registration starts Monday, June 1

Monday, June 1, 2020

Camp Shoreline 2020 Registration starts Monday, June 1

In order to meet all the health and safety guidelines, camp may look a bit different this summer but it will be no less fun. Join us in making memories!

More information about camp opportunities and registration HERE.

General registration for Summer Camp 2020 starts Monday, June 1, at 8:00am. Those who were previously registered had an opportunity to register early.

A few important things to know about the camp this summer:
  • Camps have been restructured to meet the public health guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19;
  • Fewer camp opportunities are available so space is limited;
  • Fees have been adjusted to account for added staffing and supply costs associated with new health and safety requirements;
  • There will be no field trips and no swim programs;
  • Parents/guardians will be required to submit a health check questionnaire each day for each camper certifying they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms;
  • All staff and Camp participants will be required to wear face coverings at all times;
  • A new liability waiver that includes provisions for COVID-19 will be required upon registration; and
  • The parent handbook has changed and should be read carefully. This will be sent out with your registration confirmation.
While these are uncertain and unsettled times, the Shoreline recreation program staff are excited to be able to offer these camp opportunities and look forward to having a fun summer with all the youth and teens that can join us.



