Guerilla Art on utility poles by Einstein Middle School

This art is free, spontaneous, and anonymous. It was placed on a utility pole by Einstein Middle School on 3rd Ave NW.





The school has been under construction for over a year. The front buildings were recently demolished. And students have not been at the school since the district shut them down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



A little guerilla art lends a cheerful note.









Thanks to the 1% for Art in construction budgets, we have a lot of public art in the area. It is carefully chosen and placed by city staff. Artists and paid and honored.