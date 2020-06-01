Guerilla Art on utility poles by Einstein Middle School

Monday, June 1, 2020

Photo by Steven H. Robinson


Thanks to the 1% for Art in construction budgets, we have a lot of public art in the area. It is carefully chosen and placed by city staff. Artists and paid and honored.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson


This art is free, spontaneous, and anonymous. It was placed on a utility pole by Einstein Middle School on 3rd Ave NW. 

Photo by Steven H. Robinson


The school has been under construction for over a year. The front buildings were recently demolished. And students have not been at the school since the district shut them down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A little guerilla art lends a cheerful note.



Posted by DKH at 3:14 AM
