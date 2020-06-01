Guerilla Art on utility poles by Einstein Middle School
Monday, June 1, 2020
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
This art is free, spontaneous, and anonymous. It was placed on a utility pole by Einstein Middle School on 3rd Ave NW.
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The school has been under construction for over a year. The front buildings were recently demolished. And students have not been at the school since the district shut them down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A little guerilla art lends a cheerful note.
0 comments:
Post a Comment