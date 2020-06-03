Shoreline Farmers Market opens Saturday in new location
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
|Vendors Saturday
Modified Farmers Market will open on Saturday, June 6th, 10am to 3pm!
You will find us at our NEW location on the corner Westminster Way 155th. It's just across the parking lot, by the bank.
(We've very close to the former location, and really you can't miss us)
Here's the list of vendors who will be there this Saturday
What does a modified farmers market look like?
- Designated entrance and exit
- Only a limited number of shoppers will be allowed to enter at a time
- Increased spacing between vendor booths to comply with physical distancing and safety measures
- Physical distancing required while shopping
- Face coverings are required by order of King County Department of Health
- Touchless payments and pre-orders are encouraged (weekly vendor schedule here)
- Hand sanitation stations will be available for customer use
- Leave your furry friends at home; service animals only
- Chef Tasting, Live music, kids PoP Program, and eating areas are suspended until further notice
- Vendor products will be limited to food, grocery staples, sanitation, and other essential items
- Our website, e-newsletter, and social media channels will list vendors and products available at each market
- We ask that you please be patient while we navigate this new modified version of our beloved farmers market
- We WILL CONTINUE TO ACCEPT WIC/EBT/SNAP and SNAP Market Match doubling your EBT dollars!
- We will have: beautiful flowers, fresh made cheese, local organic meat and eggs, the freshest fruits and vegetables, so many berries, appreciative vendors, helpful staff, and warm smiles
