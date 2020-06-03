Senior Center social hour TeleCafé on Zoom Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday, June 3, 2020



What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. 
Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!
Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone

When: June 3rd, 2:00pm
Meeting ID: 871 2135 7135 
Password: senior2020

If you want some extra guidance, call into the senior center and a volunteer can walk you through how to use Zoom!

We'll be discussing Zoom classes coming later this month, sharing about our time staying home, and bonding with one another to help our community stay connected. Call your friends and let them know!



