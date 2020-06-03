St. Dunstan's provides free Community meal every Tuesday

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Photo by Dan Short

St. Dunstan’s Church at 722 N 145th is continuing to serve a free Community Meal every Tuesday. 

Due to Covid-19 concerns the Church is still closed but they have pre-packed, homemade hot food boxed in “to go” containers.

They serve from 4:30pm until about 6pm.

Hand washing facility is provided, and they ask that social distancing be kept.



