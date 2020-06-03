Online Story Time with Miss Laurie

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

You can do this at home!
Photo courtesy Kenmore Library
Online: Story Time with Miss Laurie
Ages 2-5, families welcome.
Wednesdays, June 20 – July 22, 10am

We can’t meet in person for now, but we can still enjoy stories, songs and rhymes online. Get ready to move and sing along!

Register by sending an email to Laurie at lfield@kcls.org by 9pm on the Tuesday before each story time.

Include the names and ages of the children who will be attending the program. You’ll receive an invitation to a Zoom meeting to join our live story time by 8am on Wednesday morning. 

You do not need a Zoom account or app to join, just the link! A new link will be sent each week.



