Found male cat - North City
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
This cat has been taken in by the person who found it. The notice was posted on a site that tries to connect lost pets with owners.
This is a male kitty.
Message from Finder: Found this cat in the North City area. No collar, no microchip. Very friendly boy.
Description: Found in North City area. No chip, very friendly, healthy, and no fleas.
