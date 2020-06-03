Found male cat - North City

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

This cat has been taken in by the person who found it. The notice was posted on a site that tries to connect lost pets with owners.

This is a male kitty.

PawBoost reports that a cat was FOUND on May 29, 2020 in Shoreline, WA 98155 near 15th Ave NE and NE 175th St

Message from Finder: Found this cat in the North City area. No collar, no microchip. Very friendly boy.

Description: Found in North City area. No chip, very friendly, healthy, and no fleas.

