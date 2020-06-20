Shoreline Community College virtual graduation ceremony Saturday 10am

Marking the success of the Class of 2020, Shoreline Community College will conduct its 56th Annual Commencement Celebration with a virtual ceremony this Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10am PST.





Over 900 students and their families have indicated they will participate, with viewership expected across the globe.

“It was incredibly important to us to make this event feel as special as possible,” said Cheryl Roberts, Shoreline Community College President.

“This year’s graduates have endured unprecedented struggles and we want to make sure they are recognized for their grit and perseverance along with their educational success.”







