Shoreline Community College virtual graduation ceremony Saturday 10am
Saturday, June 20, 2020
Marking the success of the Class of 2020, Shoreline Community College will conduct its 56th Annual Commencement Celebration with a virtual ceremony this Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10am PST.
Over 900 students and their families have indicated they will participate, with viewership expected across the globe.
This is the College’s first-ever virtual Commencement ceremony. College administrators decided to move the ceremony online in response to the COVID-19 health crisis.
The ceremony will consist of a 30-minute pre-recorded video presentation. The video will feature President Cheryl Roberts, Board Chair Tom Lux, Vice President for Student Learning Phillip King, Faculty Speaker Tom Genest, Student Speaker Travis Tribble, and several Student Service Award recipients.
“It was incredibly important to us to make this event feel as special as possible,” said Cheryl Roberts, Shoreline Community College President.
“This year’s graduates have endured unprecedented struggles and we want to make sure they are recognized for their grit and perseverance along with their educational success.”
Staff held a social distancing work party to package and mail graduation packets to grads ahead of the ceremony. The packets contained honor cords, diploma covers, some Shoreline swag, and a letter of congratulations.
To build excitement around the event, graduates are encouraged to download digital assets from Shoreline’s Commencement web page and show off their #PhinNation pride across their digital communities.
The web page includes printable window signs, graphics for Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, and Zoom backgrounds to use during watch parties. Graduates are encouraged to use the hashtags #ShorelineGrad2020 and #WeDidItShoreline2020 when sharing photos and videos of their graduation celebrations on social media.
The community at large is invited to tune in to help celebrate the Class of 2020. Head to the Commencement web page to access the virtual ceremony link, download digital assets, and view and download the Commencement program.
