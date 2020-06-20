Mini Edition Arts Camp: Two Day Acting Intensive for middle schoolers
Saturday, June 20, 2020
In keeping with safe practices for groups of under 10 people, the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is offering a two day acting intensive workshop for Middle Schoolers.
The instructor and the students will practice and rehearse in a larger room with enough distance to maintain a comfortable and safe environment, while teaching young actors to come out of their shells!
Mini Edition Arts Camp: Two Day Acting Intensive: July 6 - 7, 2020
9am - 4pm - Shoreline Center - Cost: $155 - $170
Registration is open to all students grades 6 - 8.
Start your summer off in the spotlight! In this fast-paced workshop, we will explore scenes and monologues through energetic theater games and performances. Also, actors will gain a foundation in audition readiness by learning skills for the professional world. No experience is required but creative imagination is a must. Get ready for fun and a self-confidence boost!
Instructor: Rachel Street
Rachel Street caught the acting bug at the tender age of 6, and she’s been acting ever since. She has worked at Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles, taught and directed in numerous theaters in Costa Rica, Hawaii, Vermont, and Seattle. A drama teacher at Rainier Beach High School, her current partnerships include the 5th Avenue Theatre, Book-It Repertory Theater, Seattle Repertory Theater and Intiman Theatre. A resourceful and dynamic teacher, she loves making the imagination come alive!
Camp Scholarships: A limited number of scholarships are available for camps. Additional details are listed on the Arts Council’s website.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
Mini Edition Arts Camp: Two Day Acting Intensive: July 6 - 7, 2020
9am - 4pm - Shoreline Center - Cost: $155 - $170
Registration is open to all students grades 6 - 8.
Start your summer off in the spotlight! In this fast-paced workshop, we will explore scenes and monologues through energetic theater games and performances. Also, actors will gain a foundation in audition readiness by learning skills for the professional world. No experience is required but creative imagination is a must. Get ready for fun and a self-confidence boost!
Instructor: Rachel Street
Rachel Street caught the acting bug at the tender age of 6, and she’s been acting ever since. She has worked at Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles, taught and directed in numerous theaters in Costa Rica, Hawaii, Vermont, and Seattle. A drama teacher at Rainier Beach High School, her current partnerships include the 5th Avenue Theatre, Book-It Repertory Theater, Seattle Repertory Theater and Intiman Theatre. A resourceful and dynamic teacher, she loves making the imagination come alive!
Camp Scholarships: A limited number of scholarships are available for camps. Additional details are listed on the Arts Council’s website.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
0 comments:
Post a Comment