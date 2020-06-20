Checking out the blueberries
Saturday, June 20, 2020
It always interests me to see what the bunnies are eating. The traditional munch through the vegetable garden, as one reader cheerfully reported.
I watched one spend a long time nibbling on the grass and white clover that had grown up through the crack in a sidewalk. It was right next to a big patch of red clover and a large bed of strawberries.
Now this one is checking out the blueberries. If you see a bunny with blue stains around its mouth, you'll know where it has been.
--Diane Hettrick
