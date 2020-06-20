Overeaters Anonymous is now virtual

Saturday, June 20, 2020


Is compulsive eating a problem for you? Has staying at home made it worse? Overeaters Anonymous is now virtual. Free. Newcomers welcome.

Overeaters Anonymous is a 12 step group patterned after Alcoholics Anonymous. It is free to participants with no dues or fees. Donations are welcome.

To join, one only needs a desire to stop eating compulsively.

There are currently no face-to-face meetings due to the coronavirus. In person meetings are either suspended or are virtual through Zoom. Once the state of WA is in a phase where OA can reopen, there are meetings in just about every neighborhood - mornings, afternoons, and evenings - every day of the week.

Through the meetings website, you will find a list of current meetings that are virtual at this time. They will all be in person again when the time comes.

When folks go to www.seattleoa.org/meetings, they will be directly linked to meetings along with the Zoom information.



