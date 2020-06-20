Spaghetti and Meatballs (with garlic bread) Drive-Thru Dinner at the Elks Saturday

Drive-Thru Dinner at the Elks

The funds from this dinner will be used to support the Shoreline Elks and the work they do to support our area communities.









Come support your local Shoreline Elks and Lake City/Shoreline Emblem Club and grab some dinner and dessert on the run!

Shoreline Elks Spaghetti and Meatballs Dinner To Go



PLUS Dessert!



Saturday, June 20th 5:00-6:30pm

$10 cash/check only (no credit/debit cards) -- dinner

$3-$5 -- dessert (depending on quantity desired)

1st come / 1st serve -- Sorry, no RSVPs

Proceeds support the local Elks and Emblem Club, which in turn support the local community.



14625 15th Ave NE

14625 15th Ave NE

Shoreline, Washington 98155 In addition to dinner, the Lake City/Shoreline Emblem Club will be offering freshly baked Cinnamon Espresso Bars for dessert ($3 for 1 / $5 for 2). Dinner and desserts served on a first come/first served basis.













The Shoreline Elks is hosting $10 Spaghetti and Meatballs (with garlic bread) Drive-Thru Dinner, Saturday June 20th from 5-6:30pm.