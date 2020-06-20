Spaghetti and Meatballs (with garlic bread) Drive-Thru Dinner at the Elks Saturday

Saturday, June 20, 2020

Drive-Thru Dinner at the Elks
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


The Shoreline Elks is hosting $10 Spaghetti and Meatballs (with garlic bread) Drive-Thru Dinner, Saturday June 20th from 5-6:30pm.

The funds from this dinner will be used to support the Shoreline Elks and the work they do to support our area communities.

In addition to dinner, the Lake City/Shoreline Emblem Club will be offering freshly baked Cinnamon Espresso Bars for dessert ($3 for 1 / $5 for 2). Dinner and desserts served on a first come/first served basis.

Come support your local Shoreline Elks and Lake City/Shoreline Emblem Club and grab some dinner and dessert on the run!

Shoreline Elks Spaghetti and Meatballs Dinner To Go

PLUS Dessert!

Saturday, June 20th 5:00-6:30pm
$10 cash/check only (no credit/debit cards) -- dinner
$3-$5 -- dessert (depending on quantity desired)
1st come / 1st serve -- Sorry, no RSVPs
Proceeds support the local Elks and Emblem Club, which in turn support the local community.

14625 15th Ave NE
Shoreline, Washington 98155



