A pair of poppies

Photo by Lee Lageschulte





"This poppy is notable as an agricultural weed and after World War I as a symbol of dead soldiers. Before the advent of herbicides, P. rhoeas sometimes was abundant in agricultural fields."





One man's weed is another man's symbol of sacrifice is a gardener's delight.







--Wikipedia

Poppy season!"Papaver rhoeas is an annual herbaceous species of flowering plant in the poppy family, Papaveraceae.