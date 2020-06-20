A pair of poppies

Saturday, June 20, 2020

Photo by Lee Lageschulte


Poppy season!

"Papaver rhoeas is an annual herbaceous species of flowering plant in the poppy family, Papaveraceae. 

"This poppy is notable as an agricultural weed and after World War I as a symbol of dead soldiers. Before the advent of herbicides, P. rhoeas sometimes was abundant in agricultural fields."
--Wikipedia

One man's weed is another man's symbol of sacrifice is a gardener's delight.



