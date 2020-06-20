A pair of poppies
Saturday, June 20, 2020
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Poppy season!
"Papaver rhoeas is an annual herbaceous species of flowering plant in the poppy family, Papaveraceae.
"This poppy is notable as an agricultural weed and after World War I as a symbol of dead soldiers. Before the advent of herbicides, P. rhoeas sometimes was abundant in agricultural fields."
--Wikipedia
One man's weed is another man's symbol of sacrifice is a gardener's delight.
One man's weed is another man's symbol of sacrifice is a gardener's delight.
0 comments:
Post a Comment