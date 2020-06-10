Road closure at NE 185th and 5th Ave near Shoreline Stadium rescheduled

Sound Transit and City Light work to be performed at the 185th freeway overpass has been rescheduled to Monday, June 22, 2020.





After a nighttime closure to finish restriping the roadway, daytime traffic over the 185th bridge will be restricted to one lane, alternating directions.





Sound Transit crews will be realigning 5th NE and eventually creating a roundabout to 8th NE and the 185th transit station.











